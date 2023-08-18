 Bengaluru Vs Mumbai: Twitter Rant About Autos Not Accepting UPI In 'Financial Capital' Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralBengaluru Vs Mumbai: Twitter Rant About Autos Not Accepting UPI In 'Financial Capital' Goes Viral

Bengaluru Vs Mumbai: Twitter Rant About Autos Not Accepting UPI In 'Financial Capital' Goes Viral

A man from Bengaluru visiting Mumbai claimed that the 'financial capital' isn't much for the UPI, be it the transport or restaurants. However, Mumbaikars on the microblogging platform have reacted to the comment and expressed their views on it.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 18, 2023, 10:57 AM IST
article-image
Bengaluru Vs Mumbai: Twitter Rant About Autos Not Accepting UPI In 'Financial Capital' Goes Viral | Representative Image

For all those who travel via autorickshaws or taxis in Mumbai, here's a topic actively being discussed on X (formerly known as Twitter) and it is whether the city uses digital modes of money transfer or sticks around the traditional cash payment. A man from Bengaluru visiting Mumbai claimed that the 'financial capital' isn't much for the UPI, be it the transport or restaurants. However, Mumbaikars on the microblogging platform have reacted to the comment and expressed their views on it.

Narrating his experience in Mumbai and ridiculing how UPI wasn't accepted in the services he opted for, a Bengaluru man identified as Sumukh Rao tweeted, "It's funny how Mumbai is the 'Financial Capital' of India but 99% of rickshaw and taxi valas don't accept UPI. Heck, several shops and popular establishments like Rustom Ice Cream and Kyani only deal in cash (sic)."

The internet was divided over the scenario as some disagreed with the claim about Mumbai while others seconded it. "This is not true at all. Most taxis/autos switched to UPI at least 2 years ago," read a reply to the tweet. "Which Mumbai were you in bro?" asked an X user purportedly to opine that the city accepts online transactions and doesn't only rely on cash payments.

On the other side, some agreed with Rao but pointed out that "Being a financial capital does not necessarily influence 'personal' preferences. Having a UPI is more of a personal preference." "I hate when someone disses Mumbai but this frustrates me too. Mumbai really needs to pull its socks up when it comes to UPI. It's a shame," a netizen tweeted.

Read Also
Normal Day in Bengaluru! Man books an Uber auto during peak hours; the waiting time stuns netizens
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Guinness World Record For Longest Beard Goes To... This WOMAN From The US

Guinness World Record For Longest Beard Goes To... This WOMAN From The US

Bengaluru Vs Mumbai: Twitter Rant About Autos Not Accepting UPI In 'Financial Capital' Goes Viral

Bengaluru Vs Mumbai: Twitter Rant About Autos Not Accepting UPI In 'Financial Capital' Goes Viral

Kota Hostels Install Spring-Loaded Fans To Foil Suicide Attempts; 'What A Ridiculous Solution,' Slam...

Kota Hostels Install Spring-Loaded Fans To Foil Suicide Attempts; 'What A Ridiculous Solution,' Slam...

6 Quotes By 'Netaji' Subhas Chandra Bose That Will Make Every Indian Proud

6 Quotes By 'Netaji' Subhas Chandra Bose That Will Make Every Indian Proud

'Is This Our Financial Capital?': Netizens React To Viral Video Of Girl Risking Life By Hanging To...

'Is This Our Financial Capital?': Netizens React To Viral Video Of Girl Risking Life By Hanging To...