Bengaluru Lulu Mall Viral Video: Elderly Man Shamelessly Touches Hips Of Women While Walking; FIR Registered | Instagram

Bengaluru police have initiated action on a viral video that filmed an elderly man sexually harassing a woman in the city's Lulu Mall. The incident took place earlier this week when the lady was in the fun zone of the mall and enjoying her time there. Seconds into the clip, a man was seen approaching her and groping her hips. He no sooner walked away casually from the spot without anyone questioning the bad touch. However, the city police launched a probe in this regard after the video rolled out on the internet and made people raise their voices against the harassment.

FIR registered

It was further learned that the man spotted in the video groped at least four women in the mall located in Rajajinagar. According to reports, the incident took place on Sunday and was shot on camera by a man identified as Yeshwanth Jayaprakash after his sister reported the man's suspicious behaviour in the public space.

An FIR has been registered against the man at the Magadi Road police station and the cops are looking out for the man. However, no arrest was made until Wednesday afternoon. The man was charged under IPC section 354 (Assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty).

Netizens react to viral video

The video triggered reactions on social media as netizens condemned the act and even reflected upon the victim staying silent. Calling it "disgusting," people urged the police to arrest the man at the earliest to keep the city safe for women. People came together to share the video across various social media platforms to identify and catch hold of the culprit. "Let’s find out who this is. Circulate this till someone identifies this predator."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)