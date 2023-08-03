Barbie Pink-Themed Coffins Go Viral; Netizens Say 'Just Stop It'

Barbie fever has taken to the next level with a company concerning last rites launching their Barbie-themed coffins. Wait, what? Yes, you read that right - Olivares Funeral Home recently introduced hot pink coffins with the slogan "So you can rest like Barbie." Is that idea doing well with you, or do you feel it is a bit too much for the Barbiecore trend?

People reacted to the Barbie movie-inspired coffin designs and found it "weird and outstanding." Some screamed out loud to express their NO for the product design by saying "Just Stop It." These reactions came in as a video shared for promotional purposes by the brand went viral on the internet. WATCH VIDEO

Most slammed the coffins that vibed with the Barbie movie. Check comments

Barbie movie

The Barbie movie features a star-studded cast, including Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, Issa Rae, America Ferrera, and Will Ferrell. It was released in theatres on July 21, 2023.

In an interview, the film’s director Greta Gerwig mentioned how creating dreamy sets for the film resulted in a shortage of pink colour across the world. "I wanted the pinks to be very bright, and everything to be almost too much. The world ran out of pink.”

Also, setting the trend with the hot pink colour which Barbie wears to stylise herself, fans watched the film in pink. Cinema houses saw hundreds of people dressing up like the film character.

