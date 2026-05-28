Bangladesh’s Viral 'Donald Trump Lookalike' Buffalo Spared From Eid Sacrifice, To Be Shifted To National Zoo |

Dhaka: A rare albino buffalo in Bangladesh, which went viral online for its striking resemblance to US President Donald Trump, was spared from Eid al-Adha sacrifice and will now be preserved at the national zoo in Dhaka.

The 700-kg buffalo, popularly nicknamed 'Donald Trump' because of its unusual flowing blond hair, cream-coloured body and pinkish nose, had become a social media sensation across Bangladesh ahead of Bakri Eid celebrations.

According to reports, authorities intervened just hours before the animal was due to be sacrificed on the second day of Eid al-Adha. Police officials said the buffalo was taken into government custody following official instructions to preserve the rare animal.

“Policemen came and informed us that the government had decided to take the buffalo for preservation. Since we did not want any conflict with the government, we handed it over,” the buffalo’s owner, Moniruz Zaman told reporters, as reported by PTI.

Zaman said officials assured him that the government would either compensate him financially or provide another buffalo, bull or cow in exchange. He had reportedly purchased the animal only days earlier for Eid sacrifice at his home in Keraniganj, near Dhaka.

Officials from Bangladesh’s livestock department reportedly believed the buffalo was still young and could live for several more years. National zoo curator Atiqur Rahman said special arrangements had already been made for the animal, including a separate shed and a dedicated caretaker.

The buffalo’s former owner, agro-farm operator Zia Uddin Mridha, said his brother had named it 'Donald Trump' because of its blond hair resembling the American leader’s iconic hairstyle. Even before being sold, the buffalo had attracted crowds of curious visitors and widespread online attention. Mridha added that the animal received special treatment at the farm, including four baths and four meals every day.

Albino buffaloes are considered extremely rare in Bangladesh, where buffaloes are typically dark-skinned. The unusual appearance of the animal made it stand out among thousands of livestock brought for Eid trading and sacrifice rituals this year.

Eid al-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, is one of the most significant Islamic festivals and commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to God.