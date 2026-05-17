Buffaloes Named 'Donald Trump & Benjamin Netanyahu' Go Viral In Bangladesh Ahead Of Eid-al-Adha; Internet Sparks Memefest

As Bangladesh gears up for Eid al-Adha, two unusually famous buffaloes have become unexpected internet sensations, attracting visitors, photographers, and curious onlookers near Dhaka. Their growing popularity has little to do with livestock trade alone, locals believe the animals bear striking resemblances to world leaders Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu, turning them into viral attractions ahead of the festival.

A buffalo nicknamed “Donald Trump” Wins hearts

One of the most talked-about animals is a nearly 700-kilogram albino buffalo that visitors have nicknamed “Donald Trump.” Its pale skin and light-coloured hair have sparked comparisons with the former US president’s recognizable hairstyle, leading to endless selfies and social media buzz.

The animal’s owner, Ziauddin Mridha, revealed that the nickname began as a family joke when his younger brother noticed the buffalo’s distinctive appearance. Despite the playful comparison, visitors often remark that the buffalo’s temperament is calm and friendly, quite the opposite of its bold nickname.

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Albino buffaloes are considered rare in South Asia and are generally known for their gentle nature unless threatened. Due to its popularity and impressive size, the buffalo reportedly secured a buyer even before Eid preparations reached their peak.

The “Netanyahu” buffalo

In Narayanganj, another buffalo has captured equal attention. Weighing over 750 kilograms, the animal named after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has gained notoriety for its unpredictable behaviour.

Farm workers describe the buffalo as energetic and mischievous, often snorting loudly and charging toward handlers. Its strong personality, combined with its massive build, has added to online fascination, with many visitors eager to witness the animal in person.

The contrasting temperaments of the two buffaloes, one calm and the other fiery, have fueled humorous debates across social media platforms.

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Eid al-adha livestock markets turn into viral hotspots

Eid al-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, is one of the most significant Islamic celebrations, during which families traditionally purchase animals such as cows, goats, sheep, and buffaloes for ritual sacrifice. In Bangladesh, large livestock farms frequently showcase premium animals ahead of the festival, drawing buyers from across the country.

This year, however, viral culture has transformed ordinary cattle farms into tourist-like destinations. Visitors are travelling specifically to see the two celebrity buffaloes, taking photos and sharing videos that quickly spread across Facebook, TikTok, and local news platforms.

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Social media buzz and public reactions

Online reactions range from amusement to disbelief, with many users debating whether the resemblance to global leaders is genuine or simply a humorous coincidence. Regardless of opinion, the buffaloes have successfully blended politics, pop culture, and festive tradition into one viral phenomenon.