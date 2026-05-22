Billy Goat With ‘Allah’-Like Fur Marking Attracts Attention In Bhopal, Price Set At ₹25 Lakh -- VIDEO

Billy Goat With ‘Allah’-Like Marking Attracts Attention In Bhopal, Price Set At ₹25 Lakh -- VIDEO |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): People often find meaningful shapes and patterns in nature - sometimes in clouds, tree branches, rocks, or even unusual fur patterns on animal skin.

A similar case has now come to light from Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal, where a billy goat has attracted attention because of a unique marking on its body.

The goat belongs to a cattle trader named Chhuttu Khan, popularly known as Chuttu Bhai, who lives in Kadampur area on Berasia Road in Bhopal.

Watch the video here:

According to Khan, a fur pattern on the billy goat’s body appears similar to the word ‘Allah’ written in Urdu script.

Khan claims that because of this special marking, many people consider the goat spiritually significant and rare.

As news about the animal spread in the area, several locals started visiting his house to see the goat.

Unique marking increases goat’s value

The cattle trader is now demanding nearly ₹25 lakh for the goat. He believes the unique marking has increased the animal’s value and made it special among buyers.

Notably, the word ‘Allah’ in Urdu is written as اللہ

The marking on the goat’s body resembles the alphabets and makes them read as ‘Allah.’

The incident has become the talk of the town and has made Bhopal residents curious about the goat.

Video goes viral

Meanwhile, videos and photographs of the goat are being widely shared on social media, drawing curiosity and mixed reactions from people online.

While some people see it as a remarkable natural pattern, others view it as a coincidence.

However, some netizens view the incident as a marketing strategy carried out in the guise of religion