Avoiding PR woes? BJP turns off YouTube 'dislike' button minutes into PM Modi's 6 PM speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his message with the citizens of India at 6 PM on Tuesday. The widely-anticipated speech included the Prime Minister detailing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) preparation in the country, and assuring Indians that the nation is in a much better place with respect to the pandemic than earlier.

Whatever response to the pandemic there might be, the BJP is appearing to parallelly deal with a relatively penny-ante menace — the spectre of 'dislikes' on its videos. A trend which started two months ago with an unprecedented number of 'dislikes' on the YouTube clip for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' address does not seem to be going away anytime soon, since it keeps haunting the saffron camp's official clips on the internet everywhere.

Case in point, during the Prime Minister's 6 PM address this evening, Twitter users chirped in with the fact that the 'dislike' button for the clip on the Bharatiya Janata Party's official YouTube channel clip was turned off quietly after the video amassed around 4.5k dislikes within minutes.