Australian cricketers celebrate Ashes win with their families; See pics

Australia on Tuesday defeated England by an innings and 14 runs to win the third test and retain Ashes with a 3-0 lead in the 5 match series.

After the memorable win, it was time for the Australian players to celebrate the day with their families and loved ones. Many of the cricketers took to social media to give their fans a glimpse of post match celebrations with their adorable families after the third test.

Take a Look:

Skipper Pat Cummins & Family

David Warner & Family

Marnus Labuschagne with David Warner's daughter Indi

Travis Head with girlfriend Jess daviess

Marcus Harris

Alex Carrey with his son

Usman Khawaja with his daughter

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 10:32 AM IST