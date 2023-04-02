'Atheist until I saw this': Pastor provides 'proof' of miraculously walking on air; netizens react after video goes viral on Twitter | Twitter

What's doing the rounds on the internet? An alleged pastor's 'proof' of him miraculously walking on air was shared on Twitter. The video has gone viral on social media and caught the attention of many netizens. Is it a real miracle or a spoof, take a look at the video to guess it yourself. WATCH VIDEO

Pastor provides "proof" of himself walking on air miracle . Are you convinced? See the story at https://t.co/fZdNOXmtnv pic.twitter.com/lad5t9cQ36 — Protestia (@Protestia) March 29, 2023

Reports identify the pastor as Shepherd Bushiri, an Africa-born charismatic preacher and businessman who rose to fame in the early 2010s for his “prophetic” and “healing ministry.” Also, it can be noted that Bushiri launched his own TV channel in 2015, named Prophetic Channel, which broadcasts his sermons to the masses.

In the undated video shared online, he claimed to have walked on air. However, the video is unclear to prove or establish the statement as the camera goes off frame while capturing the crucial moment. The pastor was seen walking down the stairs in the video and then the camera zoomed in to show only his leg movement that had him hanging in the air -- unsure with or without support by the upper body parts.

Netizens react

"Are you convinced?" Read the tweet which contained the video. Replies poured on the microblogging platform. "I know God performs miracles. But this isn’t one of them. Still waiting for the proof," wrote a user, while another said, "I was an atheist until I saw this undeniably convincing video. Thank you floating pastor!!"

Meanwhile, some netizens took to throw light on the person and mentioned: "He is a fugitive, on the run for many charges here in South Africa, ran away to home country Malawi. Scammed his congregants."

Check replies

