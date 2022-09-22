e-Paper Get App
Ashneer Grover's 'Delhi boys' tweet goes viral; Twitterati hilariously react to Shark-Virat Kohli meet

While some fans enjoyed viewing both stars in one frame, some focused on the background that showed racked liquor bottles.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 22, 2022, 02:26 PM IST
article-image

Ashneer Grover, founder and former Managing Director of digital payment app BharatPe, tweeted a picture with Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. The tweet showing the two 'Delhi boys' has sparked curiosity among netizens.

Why did the duo meet? In the social media post, the entrepreneur wished good luck to the former India captain for the second T20 International between India and Australia.

India will play their 2nd match in the IND vs AUS series in Nagpur on September 23. The initial match between the teams was held in Mohali on September 20, where Australia beat India by four wickets.

Check some reactions:

