As national capital receives heavy rainfall affecting traffic, Delhi citizens react on Twitter

The national capital receives heavy rainfall on Thursday, leading to waterlogging in some areas and affecting traffic movement on key roads across the city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also issued an 'orange alert', cautioning people about heavy rain which could reduce visibility and disrupt traffic.

The Delhi citizens took to Twitter and uploaded videos of the heavy rains, complaining about the problems they are facing during commuting.

Check the reactions of the Twitter users:

Rafted my way home.

Thanks for the adventure monsoon, I didn't miss Rishikesh much. #Delhi #DelhiWeather#DelhiRains — Arushi (@ArushiKukreti) September 22, 2022

Today, Delhi NCR witnessing heaviest rainfall of this season. #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/quvzwbrQfW — Dikshant Sharma 🚩TTS🚩 (@dikshants112) September 22, 2022

#Delhirains #Delhitraffic @dtptraffic traffic from Gurgaon to Delhi standstill before Dwarka underpass .. for last one hour @dcptwr — varadakv (@varadakv) September 22, 2022

Sala kiska yaar hasta hasta mar gya jo barish rukna ka nam nhi leri🌧🌧😂😂😂😂😂 #gurugram #DelhiRains — Ritik Mehra (@RitikMe03361802) September 22, 2022

Itna fayeda toh usne bhi nhi uthaya th, jitna baarish ka fayeda delhi ke auto Wale uthate hai😔#DelhiRains — Manan (@Manannkumar) September 22, 2022

With 31.2 mm rainfall in 9 hours ending 17:30 of September 22, #Delhi has received more rainfall in the last 4 days than it did in the entire month of August 2022.



Promising night ahead! Hoping for second century of #MonsoonRains !#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/FmBFRC3piU — Dr. Deepak R. Sridhar, MS 🇮🇳 (@DeepakRSridhar) September 22, 2022

Today #DelhiRains be like :



Ya toh aaoungi nhi, aagyi toh jaoungi nhi — StraightForward (@Straigh40330035) September 22, 2022

Monsoon is waking up late in #DelhiNCR! Let’s hope everyone gets home safely. Companies must declare a half-day #DelhiRains #DelhiRains👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/4JnseuhLkR — Anveshka Das (@AnveshkaD) September 22, 2022

@north_mcd @MCD_Delhi See the condition of rampura underpass delhi-35 @ArvindKejriwal The condition is getting worse in rains. While road is broken & full of potholes. It can cause accident. Kindly look into this on urgent basis. The whole road needs recarpeting but nothing done. pic.twitter.com/4bJp8L5ec3 — Karan (@Karn_017) September 22, 2022

The only people enjoying the #DelhiRains right now are the ones who don't have to step out of their homes... — Ali Husain (@AliAbbasHusain5) September 22, 2022