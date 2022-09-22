As national capital receives heavy rainfall affecting traffic, Delhi citizens react on Twitter

The national capital receives heavy rainfall on Thursday, leading to waterlogging in some areas and affecting traffic movement on key roads across the city.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also issued an 'orange alert', cautioning people about heavy rain which could reduce visibility and disrupt traffic.
The Delhi citizens took to Twitter and uploaded videos of the heavy rains, complaining about the problems they are facing during commuting.
Check the reactions of the Twitter users:
Read Also
Watch Video: MLA Deepika Pandey Singh takes bath in rain water filled pothole at Jharkhand's Godda...
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)