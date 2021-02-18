Aryan Khan makes debut at IPL 2021 Auction; netizens call him Shah Rukh Khan's 'carbon copy'

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan joined Juhi Chawla’s husband Jay Mehta and their daughter Jahnavi for the IPL Auction 2021 at the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) table, in Chennai, on Thursday.
While 'youngest bidder' Jahnavi has been attending IPL auctions for a few years, Aryan marked his debut at the table as he graced the auction.
Sharing a picture of the table, actress Juhi Chawla who chose to give the event a miss, tweeted: "So happy to see both the KKR kids, Aryan and Jahnavi at the Auction table ..."
Reacting to the picture that showed Aryan sipping coffee, several netizens said that they almost mistook the star kid for his father Shah Rukh Khan.
A user wrote, "Spent a whole 2 minutes trying to locate Aryan in the picture coz I thought it was SRK."
"At first glance I thought that was SRK,' wrote another.
Check out the reactions here:
Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) picked up Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) mini-auction.
Shakib had his base price as Rs 2 crore, but both Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings made bids for him, and in the end, the Bangladesh all-rounder was sold to KKR for Rs 3.2 crore.