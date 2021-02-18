Aryan Khan makes debut at IPL 2021 Auction; netizens call him Shah Rukh Khan's 'carbon copy'

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan joined Juhi Chawla’s husband Jay Mehta and their daughter Jahnavi for the IPL Auction 2021 at the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) table, in Chennai, on Thursday.

While 'youngest bidder' Jahnavi has been attending IPL auctions for a few years, Aryan marked his debut at the table as he graced the auction.

Sharing a picture of the table, actress Juhi Chawla who chose to give the event a miss, tweeted: "So happy to see both the KKR kids, Aryan and Jahnavi at the Auction table ..."