'Arnab se training li hogi': Twitter reacts as journalist 'overacts' while reporting Hathras horror

A few days ago we saw Republic TV journalist Pradeep Bhandari's '360-degree reportage' in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Twitter mocked him for his deafening and dramatic reporting.

Now, a video of another journalist has gone viral on social media and Twitter is calling the reporter "female Pradeep Bhandari" for her theatrics while reporting the alleged gangrape case in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras. The journalist in question is Bharat Samachar's Pragya Mishra.

In the viral video, Mishra can be seen gasping for breath as she struggles to continue speaking while sprinting towards the vehicle. "Ye halat dekhiye aap...ye sab jo hua hai...ye sab ka fal hoga agar hum vaha pohoch gaye toh...main haat jodkar prarthna karti hu...parivar tak aapne jane diya...ye meri bohot badi jeet hai....," she says.

"Mil gayi ijazat..mil gayi ...kaise pohchenge...kaise pohchenge...gadi se pohchenge...jaldi pohchao...jaldi pohchao...sochne ka time nahi hai karne ka time hai ...jaldi jaldi...," she adds after media was allowed entry into the village of the victim.

Watch Video: