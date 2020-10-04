'Arnab se training li hogi': Twitter reacts as journalist 'overacts' while reporting Hathras horror

A few days ago we saw Republic TV journalist Pradeep Bhandari's '360-degree reportage' in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Twitter mocked him for his deafening and dramatic reporting.
Now, a video of another journalist has gone viral on social media and Twitter is calling the reporter "female Pradeep Bhandari" for her theatrics while reporting the alleged gangrape case in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras. The journalist in question is Bharat Samachar's Pragya Mishra.
In the viral video, Mishra can be seen gasping for breath as she struggles to continue speaking while sprinting towards the vehicle. "Ye halat dekhiye aap...ye sab jo hua hai...ye sab ka fal hoga agar hum vaha pohoch gaye toh...main haat jodkar prarthna karti hu...parivar tak aapne jane diya...ye meri bohot badi jeet hai....," she says.
"Mil gayi ijazat..mil gayi ...kaise pohchenge...kaise pohchenge...gadi se pohchenge...jaldi pohchao...jaldi pohchao...sochne ka time nahi hai karne ka time hai ...jaldi jaldi...," she adds after media was allowed entry into the village of the victim.
Watch Video:
For the uninitiated, the media was denied entry into Hathras and meet the family members since October 1. However, on Saturday, the district administration finally allowed media to enter the village.
Speaking to media, Sadar Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Prem Prakash said, "According to SIT their probe in the village is complete or partially complete. The restrictions on media inside the village has now been lifted. More than five media persons are not allowed to gather as Section 144 of CrPC is in place."
Meanwhile, Twitter users mocked Pragya Mishra for her 'overacting'. "Arnab se training li hogi," said a Twitter user. "Reminds me of Kareena Kapoor’s role in Jab we met," said another Twitter user.
Here are a few Twitter reactions:
Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday recommended a CBI probe into the alleged gang-rape and death.
The decision was announced by the Chief Minister's Office minutes after Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wound up their visit to the home of the victim's family at a village in Hathras district.
(With inputs from agencies)
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)