Argentina wins FIFA World Cup 2022, Durex is an urgent celebration mood | FPJ

Durex shared an Instagram post celebrating the win of Argentina at the FIFA World Cup 2022. As football fans were seen enjoying the victory of Lionel Messi's team, the contraceptive brand also chose to vibe in the mood. Taking to social media, they said, "We're also urgent-in-a celebration."

Check post right here:

After an enticing match that saw happiness turn to anxiety as France caught up, the final game ended leaving the score at 3-3 before Argentina defeated France 4-2 on penalties. The country won its first title in 1978, but lost the finals in 1930, 1990, and 2014. The recent win happens to be Argentina's victory after a wait of 36 long years.