Argentina Fans Celebrate Too Soon After Pilot’s World Cup Announcement Turns Out To Be A Prank - VIDEO

A routine flight turned into an unforgettable experience for a cabin full of Argentina football supporters after a Spanish pilot played a prank involving the result of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final. What began as jubilant celebrations quickly turned into stunned silence when passengers discovered the announcement was not true.

The viral moment, shared on TikTok by user @williermina, captured the emotional rollercoaster experienced by fans who had been unable to follow the World Cup final while they were in the air.

Fans celebrated what they thought was a world cup triumph

With no access to live coverage during the flight, many Argentina supporters onboard had no idea how the final had ended. Sensing the suspense, the pilot addressed passengers over the aircraft's public announcement system and claimed that Argentina had defeated Spain to win the World Cup.

The unexpected announcement instantly transformed the atmosphere inside the cabin.

Passengers dressed in Argentina’s famous blue-and-white jerseys leapt from their seats, clapped, cheered and hugged one another, believing they had just witnessed another historic football achievement. Smiles spread throughout the aircraft as fans celebrated what they thought was their nation's latest World Cup success.

Truth revealed moments later

The celebrations, however, were short-lived.

Only moments after the cabin erupted with excitement, the pilot admitted that the announcement had been a prank. He then informed passengers that Spain had actually won the World Cup final.

The mood inside the aircraft changed immediately. The cheers disappeared, replaced by disbelief and disappointment as supporters realised they had been celebrating a result that never happened. The dramatic shift was clearly visible in the now-viral video, making it one of the most talked-about football-related clips circulating on social media.

Spain defeats Argentina in the 2026 FIFA world cup final

The prank came after a closely contested World Cup final in which Spain emerged victorious over Argentina. While the defeat left many Argentine supporters heartbroken, there were no reports of any disruption or unruly behaviour onboard following the revelation.

Instead, passengers appeared to take in the shocking news with a mixture of silence, disbelief and disappointment after the brief emotional high.

Viral video divides social media

The clip quickly gained traction across social media platforms, generating thousands of reactions from football fans around the world.

Some viewers praised the pilot's sense of humour, calling it a harmless joke that produced an unforgettable reaction. Others argued that teasing passengers about the outcome of the biggest match in world football was insensitive, especially considering many had been anxiously waiting to learn the final result.