'Don't Send More': Food Donations Flood Jantar Mantar As CJP Urges Supporters To Stop Sending Meals

What began as a demonstration demanding accountability in the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak soon transformed into an extraordinary display of public solidarity in New Delhi. Protesters gathered at Jantar Mantar under the banner of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), but one unexpected challenge quickly emerged- an overwhelming supply of food sent by supporters from across India.

As crowds grew over the course of the protest, food delivery riders arrived one after another carrying meals ordered online by people who had never met the demonstrators. Many others personally visited the venue with homemade food, snacks, tea, and refreshments, turning the protest site into a symbol of community support.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Volunteers struggled to manage the influx

The steady flow of donated meals soon exceeded what volunteers could efficiently distribute. Organisers worked throughout the day to ensure food reached everyone present, but the continuous arrivals made logistics increasingly difficult.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

By around 10 pm, the amount of food at the protest venue had surpassed the requirements of those gathered. Rather than asking for additional contributions, organisers made an unusual request to the public.

Taking to X, the Cockroach Janta Party posted, "India is such a beautiful country with such beautiful people – thanks for sending food for protesters. We are so overwhelmed. BUT for today, we have received more than enough food – please don't send any more!"

The message quickly gained attention online, with many users praising the generosity shown by people across the country. Several described the incident as a rare example of public support becoming so large that organisers had to ask supporters to pause their contributions.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Why the protest was organised

The demonstrations were organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a satirical citizens' movement founded by Abhijeet Dipke. The group launched the campaign in response to the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, demanding greater transparency in the examination process and stronger safeguards to prevent future irregularities.

As part of its campaign, the organisation announced a march from Jantar Mantar to Parliament on July 20, calling for accountability from authorities and reforms aimed at protecting the credibility of India's competitive examinations.