WATCH: Spain's FIFA World Cup Star Mikel Merino Mocks Donald Trump With 'Trump Dance' During Trophy Celebrations | X

A video has gone viral on social media from the trophy celebrations from the FIFA World Cup 2026 final at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey where a Spanish player was seen mocking U.S. President Donald Trump right in front of him. Spain's FIFA World Cup 2026 star Mikel Merino was seen in the video doing the 'Trump Dance' on the face of the American President when he came to present the trophy.

The viral video shows that Donald Trump presents the trophy to the Spanish captain Rodrigo Hernandez. After giving the trophy away, Trump then slowly moves to the side of the stage where the team was ready to jump into celebration.

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However, as Trump was leaving the stage, he performed his viral dance steps on the stage in front of the team. Merino then mocked Trump by copying his steps right in front of him. The moment was caught on camera and the video is being widely shared on social media with the fans taking a dig at the US President.

What Is The Viral 'Trump Dance'?

The 'Trump Dance' is a viral and signature dance which was performed by Donald Trump during his election campaign. His dance quickly went viral and the Americans loved his steps.

In the viral dance, Trump moves from side-to-side while moving his hips and knees as well. He also moves his hands with punching fists in the air to the beat of Village People's song "Y.M.C.A."