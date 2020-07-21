'Areee ye alag Steve hai': Sushant Singh Rajput's fans mistake another Twitter user for paranormal expert Steve Huff

Steve Huff is the paranormal investigator, who has been making headlines for claiming that he spoke to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's spirit. The aranormal researcher has a YouTube channel called ‘Huff Paranormal’ and has been connecting with spirits for over eight years.
After the paranormal expert's claims of speaking to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput went viral on the internet, netizens took to Twitter to look for Steve Huff's handle. However, they mistook him for another Twitter user with the same name, who has now gained hundreds of Indian followers. Sharing the same on social media, he wrote, "LOL I seriously am happy to get a big influx of new followers. I hope they choose to stay. But in the image attached, the Steve Huff my friends from the subcontinent are following thanks to a One India error in Twitter attribution is on the left, and that's ME on the right."
"The other Steve & I are around the same age, we're both bald, and in the photos even made some similar style choices. I grant that. But otherwise we don't resemble, y'all," he joked.
In another tweet, he wrote, "Anyway, stick around new followers. I offer plenty of weird and macabre myself, just not like that."
Reacting to the hilarious post, an Indian user wrote, "Yeah man that's why I followed you. I'm not able to find him please attach his Twitter account if you do so I will not unfollow you."
Another commented, "Areee ye alag Steve heii....wohh paranormal vala naii heii"
"That's really sweet...lots of love from India," wrote a user.
Meanwhile several others continued to mistake him for the paranormal expert and dropped comments related to Sushant Singh Rajput.
Here are a few comments:
