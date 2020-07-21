Who is Steve Huff? Meet 'paranormal researcher' who claims to have 'talked' to Sushant Singh Rajput

Steve has been connecting with spirits for over eight years.

“After almost eight years of doing this work now, I feel I have found some amazing answers to what happens when we die. Now, some of this information I have not mentioned to anyone, as I feel if I spoke about it many would be shocked and some would be upset. But one day I will tell all about the messages, information, and one on one contacts I have made within the spiritual realms. Maybe a book in 2020, we will see.”

Steve’s YouTube channel has over 1.37 million subscribers. Within a week, he posted three videos on Sushant Singh Rajput. His first video crossed over 5 million views, whereas his follow-up currently holds more than 3 million views.

In the first 11-minute video, Huff is trying to contact Sushant through his 'soul speaking' device. Huff feels Sushant is not alone, and is guided by a lady.

"Today I have a new video for all of you that was done due to thousands of requests to do so, and I am so glad I did as not only did Sushant come through, he spoke clearly and directly with me. He also brought along someone with him, someone powerful to help him speak. I had no guides with me here, so he brought his own. This is miraculous, and I felt the extreme love energy pouring in to my session room during these recordings. Enjoy this video, and remember that LOVE is the KEY," Huff said.

"I will do another session soon, in which many more deep questions will be asked," he added.

Huff also mentioned that the videos that he made in regards to Sushant are not monetized.

Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide by hanging himself at his Bandra residence on June 14. He was 34.