 'Apologise For Disgraceful Behaviour': Safdarjung Hospital Doctors On IPS Officer Threatening Medic (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeViral'Apologise For Disgraceful Behaviour': Safdarjung Hospital Doctors On IPS Officer Threatening Medic (VIDEO)

'Apologise For Disgraceful Behaviour': Safdarjung Hospital Doctors On IPS Officer Threatening Medic (VIDEO)

Reportedly, he wasn't satisfied with the treatment and care provided to his wife at the healthcare which turned the situation worse. The Residents Doctors Association (RDA) of VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital addressed the incident by strongly condemning it. A statement released by the hospital pointed out that the IPS officer "engaged in behaviour that was both disgraceful and unacceptable".

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, November 26, 2024, 01:55 PM IST
article-image
IPS Officer misbehaves at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital | X@DrRohanKrishna3

An IPS officer named Brijendra Kumar Yadav visited the VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi on the night of November 24 for the treatment of his wife Anita Roy, who was admitted to the seventh floor of the Sports Injury Centre (SIC) building. Roy was admitted for postoperative care following surgery at the SIC.

When the hospital staff enquired Yadav about some health-related details of the patient, he got furious and abusive, according to ABP Live. Meanwhile, few others news reports meanwhile mentioned that he wasn't satisfied with the treatment and care provided to his wife at the healthcare which turned the situation worse.

Watch video

The CCTV camera released by the hospital (muted) appears to show the IP officer disgracefully speaking to the hospital staff and a postgraduate resident doctor on duty. It showed him pointing fingers at the staff, while reportedly engaging in verbal abuse.

FPJ Shorts
ICAI Reschedules January 2025 CA Foundation Exams Due To Festivals
ICAI Reschedules January 2025 CA Foundation Exams Due To Festivals
Constitution Day 2024: Video Shows Rahul Gandhi Leaving Without Namaste To Murmu, BJP Claims He Insulted Tribal President
Constitution Day 2024: Video Shows Rahul Gandhi Leaving Without Namaste To Murmu, BJP Claims He Insulted Tribal President
Assam HS Board Exam 2025: Class 12 Time Table Declared, Check Full Schedule
Assam HS Board Exam 2025: Class 12 Time Table Declared, Check Full Schedule
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Hospitalised Due To 'Extreme Acidity': How Acid Reflux Can Be Dangerous?
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Hospitalised Due To 'Extreme Acidity': How Acid Reflux Can Be Dangerous?

RDA demands IPS officer's apology

The Residents Doctors Association (RDA) of VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital addressed the incident by strongly condemning it. A statement released by the hospital pointed out that the IPS officer "engaged in behaviour that was both disgraceful and unacceptable".

"Such actions, particularly by a senior government official, are highly condemnable and violate the dignity of healthcare professionals who work tirelessly to serve patients. This unfortunate incident highlights the repeated challenges and harassment faced by doctors in the line of duty", the document stated further, demanding Yadav to issue an apology over his unacceptable behaviour. "The ROA demands a apology from Mr. Brijendra Kumar Yadav to uphold the morale and dignity of healthcare workers", the release read.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Apologise For Disgraceful Behaviour': Safdarjung Hospital Doctors On IPS Officer Threatening Medic...

'Apologise For Disgraceful Behaviour': Safdarjung Hospital Doctors On IPS Officer Threatening Medic...

Viral: Woman Returns To India After Spending 14 Years In US, Shares Video Of Life In Nagpur

Viral: Woman Returns To India After Spending 14 Years In US, Shares Video Of Life In Nagpur

Matrimony Prank Goes Viral Again: Ad Of Feminist Woman Seeking Proposals On...

Matrimony Prank Goes Viral Again: Ad Of Feminist Woman Seeking Proposals On...

'Yuck! That Green Chemical': Netizens React To Viral Video Showing Man Adding Colour To Peas

'Yuck! That Green Chemical': Netizens React To Viral Video Showing Man Adding Colour To Peas

Cigarette Biryani! Argument Erupts After Customers Find Cigarette Butt In Biryani At Bawarchi...

Cigarette Biryani! Argument Erupts After Customers Find Cigarette Butt In Biryani At Bawarchi...