'Apologise For Disgraceful Behaviour': Safdarjung Hospital Doctors On IPS Officer Threatening Medic (VIDEO)

IPS Officer misbehaves at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital

An IPS officer named Brijendra Kumar Yadav visited the VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi on the night of November 24 for the treatment of his wife Anita Roy, who was admitted to the seventh floor of the Sports Injury Centre (SIC) building. Roy was admitted for postoperative care following surgery at the SIC.

When the hospital staff enquired Yadav about some health-related details of the patient, he got furious and abusive, according to ABP Live. Meanwhile, few others news reports meanwhile mentioned that he wasn't satisfied with the treatment and care provided to his wife at the healthcare which turned the situation worse.

When will VIP culture end in our country!!!!!@AmitShah sir, this happend yesterday at Safdarjung Hospital, Sports Injury Centre!!!!!



When will these beaurocrats and politicians learn that for us , U R JUST A PATIENT.!!!!!!



He is an 2010 batch IPS officer!!!!! @PMOIndia pls… pic.twitter.com/Zu0zjXxxfg — Dr. Rohan Krishnan (@DrRohanKrishna3) November 25, 2024

The CCTV camera released by the hospital (muted) appears to show the IP officer disgracefully speaking to the hospital staff and a postgraduate resident doctor on duty. It showed him pointing fingers at the staff, while reportedly engaging in verbal abuse.

RDA demands IPS officer's apology

The Residents Doctors Association (RDA) of VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital addressed the incident by strongly condemning it. A statement released by the hospital pointed out that the IPS officer "engaged in behaviour that was both disgraceful and unacceptable".

"Such actions, particularly by a senior government official, are highly condemnable and violate the dignity of healthcare professionals who work tirelessly to serve patients. This unfortunate incident highlights the repeated challenges and harassment faced by doctors in the line of duty", the document stated further, demanding Yadav to issue an apology over his unacceptable behaviour. "The ROA demands a apology from Mr. Brijendra Kumar Yadav to uphold the morale and dignity of healthcare workers", the release read.