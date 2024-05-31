Andhra Boatman Turns Pre-Wedding Shoot Director; Video Of Him Teaching Iconic Poses To Couple Goes Viral

Andhra Boatman Turns Pre-Wedding Shoot Director | X

Amid the buzz about the pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, a video of a couple in Andhra Pradesh recording for their pre-wedding album has went viral. The video which initially rolled out last year has resurfaced on the internet, showing how a boatman directed a photo shoot with utmost perfection and passion.

In the world of selfies and snaps, posing uniquely on special events seems to be a challenge. A boatman, whose boat was on rent for the clicks, was seen teaching the couple some iconic photo poses. He guided them with some romantic poses and dance moves to make them feel special.

Watch video

After seeing so many pre wedding shoots the boatman has become the director! 😀😛😂 #wedding #shoots pic.twitter.com/MCSmyFSsvl — Ananth Rupanagudi (@Ananth_IRAS) May 30, 2024

The video shows the boatman dressed in his usual attire as he stands next to the well-dressed couple onboard, who learn some steps and poses from him to ace the camera. Following his guidance, they recreate the poses. The boatman is seen enthusiastically teaching them one pose after another. "After seeing so many pre wedding shoots, the boatman has become the director," read the post on X.

The video is going viral on the internet, once again. After being posted on the social media site on May 30, the video has already gathered more than a lakh views there. X users were impressed by the boatman and his direction skills. Netizens reacted to the clip and said they "Loved it" in the reply section.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant pre-wedding

The wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is expected to take place on July 12, 2024. Ahead of the big day, the couple marked their pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar earlier this year, followed by a second pre-wedding bash that started on May 29 in Europe.