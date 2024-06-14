Amid Mumbai Rains & Pothole Worry, Photo From Britain's Poor Roads Go Viral

Photo From Britain's Poor Roads Go Viral | X/David Morgan

As and when it rains in Mumbai, people start worrying about potholes in the city and how they would affect their daily road travel. While there has been several discussion over potholes in Mumbai, and even India at large, , to the extent that Bengaluru-based netizens were seen naming potholes in their city on Google Maps, foreign cities are not away from poor roads and these concerns.

Some people often claim and revolve around the notion that there's excellent infrastructure abroad and it is probably only our country that lacks perfect roads. However, this isn't true. A recent report published by the UK's Nationwide Vehicle Contracts website suggested that the region has more than a million potholes, which increase the risk of accidents.

Meanwhile, people from Britain were recently seen posting images of pothole-filled roads on social media. There are a few photos that show the plight of locals there due to the potholes, which affects their driving, safety, and car life.

Posts about potholes in Britain go viral

Addressing the scenario of potholes in Britain, an X user named David Morgan wrote how people were forced to drive with caution to skip or escape potholes. "In Britain we used to drive on the left. Now we drive on what’s left," he said while taking a dig at the bad roads. "Give us decent roads," said another user named Chris May who reflected on the taxes paid in this regard.

In Britain we used to drive on the left.



Now we drive on what’s left. pic.twitter.com/YhGIqssVdx — David Morgan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 #StayFree (@david_r_morgan) June 12, 2024

Pothole Britain

To: .@Conservatives and .@UKLabour



UK drivers pay over £25B each year in fuel duty alone. They also pay road tax, VAT on cars & repairs, benefit in kind taxes on company cars, insurance taxes & more



Just £4.5B is spent on road repairs. Give us decent roads pic.twitter.com/JYBpl7KgSb — Chris May (@ChrisMay154) June 1, 2024

People from other countries react on Britain's roads

Notably, people from other regions such as New Zealand and Germany joined the discussion that was taking place on the social media platform about the condition of roads in Britain.

Slamming the government over the pothole issue, one of the users wrote, "Sunak (UK PM who holds an Indian origin) takes Indian roads to Britain." No sooner, people defended the statement and backed India. A woman named Madhu noted that "Even the roads in India are in a better state than this."

Will Mumbai say goodbye to potholes soon?

Mumbai raises the issue of potholes every monsoon. This year, the BMC has reportedly allocated around Rs 275 crore to fix the pothole menace across the city. Also, it is worth noting that the Indian authorities are now planning to come up with roads that will auto heal and resolve itself if any pothole surfaces. A report in DD News stated that the new technology would enable a road to 'repair' itself.