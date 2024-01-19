'Aliens Kidnapped My Mother And Her Friend': Woman Shares Chilling Story Of Her Mom Being 'Abducted' By 'Bright Light'

A woman has claimed that her mother and her friend Lisa were "abducted" by "aliens" when they were teenagers. She shared the bizarre story on Reddit, adding that while her mother doesn't remember anything about her "encounter" with "aliens", Lisa remembers being "abducted" by "extraterrestrials" by at least four times. The woman's Reddit post is drawing a lot of reactions from other users.

According to the Reddit post, the woman's mother and Lisa were hanging out on a roof when they saw a "bright light in the sky". "Next thing they know, the light is gone. The thing is, they think they've been on the roof for like 15 minutes, but something like three hours passed," read her post. She also said when her mother and Lisa met after not being in contact with each other for ten years, both had grown up into two different personalities. Lisa appeared very "distant", with a very "dreamy" demeanor, the woman's mother said. "Like she was really happy and at peace, for no good reason."

Lisa Developed "Friendly" Relationship With "Aliens"

While her mother does not remember anything about meeting "aliens", the woman said: "But Lisa remembers. She remembers everything. She said that at first, it was all in bits and pieces and she couldn't remember any of it clearly. She was confused and scared and wanted to avoid discussing it. Then, as time passed, she began to remember more of it."

In addition to the incident that happened on the roof, Lisa claimed to have been kidnapped by aliens three more times. Lisa also claims she is developing a "friendly" relationship with "aliens" and often tells her friend she will one day "come to understand the truth". The woman wrote: "When mum asks what 'the truth' is, Lisa just says that 'you will know eventually', and she says that once she learned of 'the truth', then 'everything became wonderful'."

Do Aliens Exist?

The existence of aliens is one of the greatest mysteries of the universe. While we haven't found any definitive proof yet, there are people who claim to have an encounter with "aliens". Ultimately, the question of whether or not aliens exist remains unanswered.