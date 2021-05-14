Akshay Tritiya 2021: PM Modi and others greet citizens on the auspicious occasion

Today is a celebratory day for India as Hindus celebrate Akshay Tritiya while Muslims are celebrating Eid ul-Fitr.
Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akti or Akha Teej, an annual springtime festival of the Hindus and Jains, is today being celebrated across India with gusto. Falling on the third Tithi (lunar day) of Bright Half (Shukla Paksha) of Vaisakha month, this day signifies the "third day of unending prosperity" for Hindus and Jains across the globe.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted people on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya on Friday.
"May this festival associated with fulfilling auspicious works strengthen our resolve to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic," he tweeted.
BJP Member Gajendra Singh Patel wrote on Twitter, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all of you people on the auspicious festival of Akshaya Tritiya."
Congress politician Shashi Tharoor wrote on Twitter, "Though not observed by many in SouthIndia, #AkshayaTritiya is significant not just as the birthday of LordParashurama but also as the date that, many believe, VedVyasa commenced dictating the Mahabharata to Ganeshji. May it be a blessed, auspicious day for the prosperity of all."
Here's how other politicians have extended their greetings on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya to fellow citizens. Have a look.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)