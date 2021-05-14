Akshay Tritiya 2021: PM Modi and others greet citizens on the auspicious occasion

Today is a celebratory day for India as Hindus celebrate Akshay Tritiya while Muslims are celebrating Eid ul-Fitr.

Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akti or Akha Teej, an annual springtime festival of the Hindus and Jains, is today being celebrated across India with gusto. Falling on the third Tithi (lunar day) of Bright Half (Shukla Paksha) of Vaisakha month, this day signifies the "third day of unending prosperity" for Hindus and Jains across the globe.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted people on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya on Friday.

"May this festival associated with fulfilling auspicious works strengthen our resolve to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic," he tweeted.