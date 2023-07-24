 Agra Viral Video: Woman Dances On Railway Track, Daughter Records Reel; Both Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralAgra Viral Video: Woman Dances On Railway Track, Daughter Records Reel; Both Arrested

Agra Viral Video: Woman Dances On Railway Track, Daughter Records Reel; Both Arrested

It was learned that the daughter shot the reel while the mother displayed her dance skills on the train tracks.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 24, 2023, 03:01 PM IST
article-image

With the increase in craze for social media, there have been several instances of people involving in risky stunts and careless acts to create reels and share them online. In a recent case reported from Agra, a mother-daughter duo were spotted filming a dance reel on the railway track. The video has gone viral and it shows the woman walking through the train tracks and grooving to the song 'Ab Tere Bin Hum Bhi Jee Lenge.'

Read Also
Viral Video: Instagram Influencer Creates Reels On Busy Street; Netizens Worry About Road Safety
article-image

Mother dances on rail track, daughter films on camera

It was learned that the daughter shot the reel while the mother displayed her dance skills on the train tracks. The viral video showed her initially walking on the rail track and no sooner kneeling down there to continue her dance steps. The incident reportedly took place on Agra Fort Railway Station.

The woman seen in the clip was identified as Meena Singh who is a YouTuber with more than 47,000 subscribers on the video sharing platform. Along with the above video from the rail track, few more videos from the railway premises were uploaded on her YouTube channel. It showed her dancing on the railway platform. As she grooved to a Bhojpuri song on the platform, a train was seen arriving there. But she stayed unfazed and continued to face the camera and film the reel.

Arrested after video goes viral

After the video of Meena Singh was shared online, police identified and arrested her under Railway Act 145 (Drunkenness or nuisance) and 147 (Trespass and refusal to desist from trespass). Her daughter who helped shooting the reel was also arrested by the police in this matter. However, after receiving an assurance that the duo won't repeat such acts, a bail was granted to them.

Also, in India, shooting on railway premises needs prior permission from concerned officials. But filming on life-threatening spots such as train roofs, rail tracks is strictly prohibited.

Read Also
WATCH: Mother-Daughter Duo From Nepal Dance To 'Ek Pardesi Mera Dil Le Gaya' In Viral Video
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Agra Viral Video: Woman Dances On Railway Track, Daughter Records Reel; Both Arrested

Agra Viral Video: Woman Dances On Railway Track, Daughter Records Reel; Both Arrested

'Flying With A Hero': IndiGo Staff Proudly Host Kargil Hero Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar On Pune-Bound...

'Flying With A Hero': IndiGo Staff Proudly Host Kargil Hero Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar On Pune-Bound...

Smonday Vibes? Enjoy The Remaining Hours Of Sunday With Some Hilarious Memes

Smonday Vibes? Enjoy The Remaining Hours Of Sunday With Some Hilarious Memes

Gurugram Viral Video: Woman's Heated Argument With Cop, Journalist While Refusing To Pay Cab Driver...

Gurugram Viral Video: Woman's Heated Argument With Cop, Journalist While Refusing To Pay Cab Driver...

Viral Video: Chef Creates 'Chocolate Orangutan' With His Artistic Skill; Video Impresses Netizens

Viral Video: Chef Creates 'Chocolate Orangutan' With His Artistic Skill; Video Impresses Netizens