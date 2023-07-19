Viral Video: Instagram Influencer Creates Reels On Busy Street; Netizens Worry About Road Safety

A video of an Instagram influencer dancing in the midst of a road in North India has gone viral on social media. The dance reel raises concerns over road safety and the silly practice of filming reels on streets with busy vehicular movement. In reply to the video, while many praised the dance moves, one of the users commented and said such acts pose a potential threat to accidents. The comment read, "Kisi din accident karwa ke he manoge (sic)." WATCH VIDEO

About the viral video

The video is believed to have been shot in Madhya Pradesh. It shows Instagrammer Tarun Namdev grooving on a street amidst vehicles passing by his side. Despite rainfall and traffic, he continues to film dance reels there.

In the viral video, he ditches the footpath and stands right in the middle of a road to flaunt his dance moves. The ridiculous behaviour and careless attitude were slammed by a few netizens while others simply praised his performance.

Check comments

