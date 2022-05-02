e-Paper Get App
Age only a number: Man, 70, runs record race

Michael Kish, a 70-year-old American, has demonstrated that age is only a number. Kish ran a 100-meter dash in under 14 seconds.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 06:25 PM IST

The man is shown racing at breakneck speed and winning the Penn Relays, according to a video published on Twitter by FloTrack. “Michael Kish wins Penn Relays 70-year-old 100m race in 13.47!!” read the caption of the tweet.

On Twitter, the video posted on Thursday has received over 1.9 million views.

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 06:25 PM IST