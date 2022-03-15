After 'Kacha Badam', Shuttler PV Sindhu grooves to Anirudh Ravichander's 'Mayakirriye'

If you are a fan of PV Sindhu and follow her on social media, you would be aware of her love for making trending reels. The badminton professional is back again with another song to flaunt her dance moves. This time, she grooved to the Tamil song 'Mayakirriye' sung by Anirudh Ravichander and written by AniVee.

Watch the video, right here:

Here's how netizens reacted:

Some days ago, the badminton player was seen grooving to the viral beat by Bhuban Badyakar ‘Kacha Badam’.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 12:57 PM IST