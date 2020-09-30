After CBI acquittal, Pragya Thakur's statement about 'demolishing Babri' goes viral

All 32 accused in the Babri mosque demolition case, including BJP veterans LK Advani and MM Joshi, were on Wednesday acquitted by a special CBI court in Lucknow which said there was no conclusive proof against them.

Delivering the much-awaited verdict in the 28-year-old case, CBI judge SK Yadav did not accept newspapers and video cassettes as evidence.

The court also observed that late Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Ashok Singhal wanted to save the structure because Ram idols were inside.

The case was related to the razing of the disputed structure in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992, which triggered riots for several months leaving nearly 2,000 people dead across the country.