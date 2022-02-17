e-Paper Get App
Updated on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 05:51 PM IST

AB de Villiers Birthday: Netizens wish 'Mr. 360' with 'miss you' messages

Authors
Swarna Srikanth
South Africa's AB De Villiers | PTI

One of the reputed and respected former South African batters, Abraham Benjamin de Villiers, celebrates his 38th birthday today i.e. on February 17. His fans, followers and fellow men have taken to share birthday wishes to their favourite sports star.

Twitter is now trending with 'Mr 360', as it is the birthday of the well known cricketer AB de Villiers, who is referred by that title due to his playing style. The sports person holds the ability to play shots all around the wicket, and as he is also called as "Superman" due to his acrobatic fielding.

As the former professional player played his last match during the IPL 2021, his performance was remembered and missed by people. Thus, fans extended 'we miss you' text along 'happy birthday' wishes for AB de Villiers.

"Happy Birthday AB A leader, mentor and most importantly a true entertainer on and off the field. Wishing you a very very Happy Birthday AB," read the tweet by Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Here's how netizens reacted on the cricketer's birthday, take a look:

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 05:51 PM IST
