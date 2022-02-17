AB de Villiers Birthday: Netizens wish 'Mr. 360' with 'miss you' messages

One of the reputed and respected former South African batters, Abraham Benjamin de Villiers, celebrates his 38th birthday today i.e. on February 17. His fans, followers and fellow men have taken to share birthday wishes to their favourite sports star.

Twitter is now trending with 'Mr 360', as it is the birthday of the well known cricketer AB de Villiers, who is referred by that title due to his playing style. The sports person holds the ability to play shots all around the wicket, and as he is also called as "Superman" due to his acrobatic fielding.

As the former professional player played his last match during the IPL 2021, his performance was remembered and missed by people. Thus, fans extended 'we miss you' text along 'happy birthday' wishes for AB de Villiers.

"Happy Birthday AB A leader, mentor and most importantly a true entertainer on and off the field. Wishing you a very very Happy Birthday AB," read the tweet by Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Here's how netizens reacted on the cricketer's birthday, take a look:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MR.360 IPL WILL NOT BE THE SAME WITHOUT YOU LEGEND.pic.twitter.com/sGg1OZATS3 — Vamshidhar (@CricCrazyVamshi) February 17, 2022

Advertisement

Advertisement

Happy birthday Mr 360 The Greatest Ever to grace the field 🐐 @ABdeVilliers17 #HappyBirthdayAbDeVilliers pic.twitter.com/iD0dBA5s8r — Atif (@Its_At1f) February 17, 2022

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 05:51 PM IST