'Aaj Toh Sunday Hai' Meme Girl Releases Mom vs Google Maps Video; Here's All You Need To Know

In a recent video, the girl behind the "Aaj Toh Sunday Hai" meme dropped an unimaginable comparison when it comes to finding the right path. Shravani released the reel showing her associating her mother's words with Google Maps.

In the video, she compared the navigation tool with her mom’s advice and said, “Hello Google ek baat batao. Jab mummy bolti hai ki hai ki sahi raaste pe chala karo toh aap sabko galat raasta kyu dikhati ho (Tell me one thing. When mummy tells to walk on the right path then why do you show incorrect routes).”

Shravani captioned the video as if she were raising a complaint on Google about Google Maps. She wrote, “Hello Google, one more complaint.”

There are many memes and hilarious videos on the internet which take a dig at Google Maps for not being quite accurate. This one happened to be on similar lines. In the video, she humorously touched upon the debated point that the navigation app goes wrong often and displays incorrect routes.

The video opened with the girl closely holding her phone and recording herself. She spoke as if she was speaking to Google and highlighting her concern of them. “Hello Google,” were her opening words in the now-viral reel. Tthe video concluded with their classic laughter after she said how Google Maps fails to obey her mom's words of taking the right path.

The video was shared on Instagram by the viral meme girl earlier on Friday and it has already gone viral attracting 1.2 lakh views.