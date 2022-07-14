e-Paper Get App

A 'lonely' woman wrote fake Russian history on Wikipedia: Report

A lonely lady in China has been making fictional accounts of Russian history

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 14, 2022, 05:51 PM IST
article-image
Image credit: Google

A lonely lady in China has been making fictional accounts of Russian history. She has been writing more than 200 copies on Wikipedia. She has also contributed to hundreds of other copies in a span of 10 years, according to a report published in Vice News.

The name of the woman is Zhemao. The scam came out last month by Chinese novelist Yifan. Wikipedia editors started an investigation post receiving complaints and banned the lady, post finding that the charges against her turned out to be true.

An author named Yifan came to know about the Kashin silver mine. The Wikipedia entry had details about the place- its year of discovery, the number of slaves it employed and that it provided a "remarkable source of wealth for the Russian principality of Tver in the 14th and 15th centuries as well as subsequent regimes."

"Chinese Wikipedia entries that are more detailed than English Wikipedia and even Russian Wikipedia are all over the place. Characters that don't exist in the English-Russian Wiki appear in the Chinese Wiki, and these characters are mixed together with real historical figures so that there's no telling the real from the fake. Even a lengthy Moscow-Tver war revolves around the non-existent Kashin silver mine", the author named Yifan wrote.

