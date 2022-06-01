5 Indian schools and colleges where famous Hindi movies were shot

Image credits: Google

One of the most interesting things that people want to know about films is that where they were shot. It is a cherry on top for we Indian's when those locations happen to be some of the most famous colleges in our country.

Take a look at the list of schools and colleges that filmed locations for famous Hindi movies:

1) Symbiosis Insternational University, Pune

Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's film Bodyguard was shot at

Symbiosis Insternational University, Lavale campus.

2) IIM Ahmedabad

Ananya Swaminathan and Krish Malhotra fell in love while filming 2 States. The campus of IIM Ahmedabad is a reason for Ananya and Krish's love story that made it exciting for everyone.

3) IIM Bangalore

The movie 3 Idiots was shot at IIM Bangalore.

4) St Xavier's College

The song Kabhi Kabhi Aditi Zindagi from Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na became a hit because it was shot at St Xavier's college, Mumbai as a backdrop.

5) IP University, Delhi

Rani Mukherji and Vidya Balan's No One Killed Jessica was shot at this beautiful college.

