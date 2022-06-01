 
5 Indian schools and colleges where famous Hindi movies were shot

Many Hindi movies were shot at famous colleges

Wednesday, June 01, 2022
article-image
Image credits: Google

One of the most interesting things that people want to know about films is that where they were shot. It is a cherry on top for we Indian's when those locations happen to be some of the most famous colleges in our country.

Take a look at the list of schools and colleges that filmed locations for famous Hindi movies:

1) Symbiosis Insternational University, Pune

Image credits: Google

Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's film Bodyguard was shot at

Symbiosis Insternational University, Lavale campus.

2) IIM Ahmedabad

Image credits: Google

Ananya Swaminathan and Krish Malhotra fell in love while filming 2 States. The campus of IIM Ahmedabad is a reason for Ananya and Krish's love story that made it exciting for everyone.

3) IIM Bangalore

Image credits: Google

The movie 3 Idiots was shot at IIM Bangalore.

4) St Xavier's College

Image credits: Google

The song Kabhi Kabhi Aditi Zindagi from Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na became a hit because it was shot at St Xavier's college, Mumbai as a backdrop.

5) IP University, Delhi

Image credits: Google

Rani Mukherji and Vidya Balan's No One Killed Jessica was shot at this beautiful college.

