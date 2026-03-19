'₹499 Me Private Theatre Ya Oyo': Agra Influencer Faces Heavy Backlash For Promoting Couple-Friendly Movie Room - VIDEO

A promotional video by Agra-based influencer @agra_ka_sam has gone viral, triggering a heated debate online over what many viewers perceived as a controversial message.

The now-viral clip shows the influencer advertising a “private theatre” in Agra, located at JM Cine Plaza, V.S. Plaza in Awas Vikas Colony. Priced at ₹499, the space promises a cozy, closed-room movie experience with a sofa-cum-bed, a large television screen, and access to a cafeteria outside.

In the video, the influencer highlights how visitors can bring their partners along, referring to them as “Mahila Mitra,” while showcasing the room’s comfort and privacy.

Internet reacts: ‘Not Theatre but Oyo’

The comment section quickly turned into a battleground of opinions, with many users questioning the intent behind the promotion.

One user wrote, “Camera lgaya hoga inhone isme ???” raising concerns about privacy.

Another mocked the concept, saying, “Not Theatre but Oyo.”

A third joked, “Agra police ki raid padegi ab,” hinting at possible misuse of the space.

Some comments also took a humorous route, with one user quipping, “Fir movie kon dekhega yar.”

Accusations of promoting ‘adultery’

A section of viewers criticised the influencer for what they believed was an indirect promotion of inappropriate activities under the guise of entertainment.

Many argued that such “private rooms” blur the line between legitimate leisure spaces and something more questionable, especially when marketed with suggestive undertones.

A few voices push back

Amid the backlash, some users defended both the influencer and the venue. One comment read, “Whoever shares a bad rumour at least try it once and check yourself. Do not judge as your perception. Don't share bad rumour.” These users urged others not to jump to conclusions without firsthand experience.

As the trolling intensified, @agra_ka_sam eventually disabled the comments section on the video. The move came after the post attracted widespread attention and divided opinions.

Bigger question on influencer responsibility

The incident once again highlights the delicate balance influencers must maintain while promoting businesses. While unique experiences like private theatres are gaining popularity, the way they are presented can significantly shape public perception.

In the age of viral content, even a simple promotional video can spiral into a larger conversation, about ethics, intent, and how audiences interpret what they see online.