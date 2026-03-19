Karachi Rains Turn Deadly: 21 Allegedly Killed As Strong Winds Trigger Collapses Across City; Disturbing Visuals Surface - WATCH

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At least 21 people have died in Karachi after intense rainfall combined with powerful winds battered the city on Wednesday. The extreme weather led to multiple incidents of collapsing walls, uprooted trees, and damaged rooftops, causing widespread devastation in several neighbourhoods.

Rescue teams have been working continuously to clear debris and search affected areas, with officials warning that the death toll could rise as operations continue.

Winds reaching dangerous speeds

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, the downpour was accompanied by wind speeds of up to 97 km/h in certain parts of the city. Authorities have cautioned residents about unstable conditions, urging people to stay indoors and avoid unsafe structures.

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Moach goth worst affected

The deadliest incident occurred in Moach Goth, located in Baldia Town, where 13 people lost their lives after a wall collapsed. Reports suggest the victims had gathered near the structure in an attempt to shield themselves from the heavy rain, highlighting the vulnerability of poorly built infrastructure in low-income areas.

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Multiple incidents reported across Karachi

Several other tragic incidents were reported across different localities. In Korangi No. 3, a woman died when her house roof caved in. A man in Memon Goth was electrocuted during the storm, while a four-year-old girl lost her life after a wall collapsed in Gulistan-e-Jauhar. In Neelam Colony, a tree fell onto a house, killing a resident.

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Heavy rains frequently disrupt life in Karachi, often exposing weaknesses in urban planning, drainage systems, and construction standards. Experts have long warned that rapid urbanisation, combined with inadequate infrastructure, increases the risk of such disasters during extreme weather events.

Authorities have advised residents to remain cautious as unpredictable weather patterns may persist in the coming days. Emergency services remain on high alert, continuing rescue and relief efforts across the city.