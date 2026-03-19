'Full Circle Moment': Ujjain Doctor Treats Her Medical College's HOD; Calls It The Most Special Day Of Her Career

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For Dr Pratibha Nikhar Juneja, what began as an ordinary day at her clinic soon turned into a deeply emotional and unforgettable experience. A patient walked in for consultation, but to her surprise, it was someone who had once shaped her medical journey, her former teacher, Dr BD Gupta.

When a teacher becomes the patient

Dr Gupta, who previously served as the Head of the Forensic Medicine department during her medical college days, had played a significant role in guiding her early career. Seeing him now in her clinic, seeking treatment, was a moment filled with pride, gratitude, and reflection.

For Dr Juneja, this was more than just a reunion. It symbolised a rare and meaningful transition, where a student, once guided by her mentor, had now earned his trust as a medical professional.

A moment of pride and gratitude

Sharing the experience on Instagram, Dr Juneja described the encounter as one of the most special days of her life. She expressed how overwhelming it felt to treat someone she had long respected and learned from.

She highlighted that the trust a teacher places in their student is one of the greatest rewards in a doctor’s journey. According to her, moments like these reinforce the deeper purpose of medicine, not just as a profession, but as a responsibility built on trust and compassion.

Social media applauds the heartwarming encounter

The post quickly resonated with many users online, especially within the medical community. Several people described it as a “dream moment” for any doctor, while others called it a true reflection of the bond between teachers and students.

Many also pointed out that such instances underline the lifelong impact of good mentors. Comments poured in praising both the teacher’s influence and the doctor’s humility, calling it a proud and emotional milestone.

The beauty of the doctor-teacher bond

In the medical field, mentorship plays a crucial role in shaping future professionals. Encounters like this highlight how respect and learning come full circle over time.

Reports suggest that Dr Gupta was associated with MP Shah Medical College in Jamnagar, where he mentored many aspiring doctors. His visit to Dr Juneja’s clinic stands as a testament to the enduring bond between teachers and students, one that continues to inspire long after classrooms are left behind.