'Naagins Are Patriotic Now?': Rocket Launch Scene From Naagin 7 Goes Viral; Leaves Internet Amused

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A recent episode of Naagin 7 on Colors TV has taken social media by storm after a bizarre yet entertaining moment caught viewers’ attention. The now-viral clip shows the Naagins, in their human avatars, saluting as a rocket successfully launches into the sky, with Vande Mataram playing in the background.

The unexpected blend of patriotism and fantasy storytelling struck a chord online, with many users finding the scene both hilarious and oddly fascinating.

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Internet reacts with memes and humor

As the video spread rapidly on platforms like X, users flooded timelines with witty reactions. From calling it “peak Indian serial energy” to joking about witnessing “patriotic Naagins” for the first time, the clip has turned into a full-blown meme fest. The dramatic execution, combined with the show’s signature over-the-top style, only added to its shareability.

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A franchise known for viral moments

Created by Ekta Kapoor, the Naagin franchise has consistently remained one of Indian television’s most popular supernatural dramas. Over the years, it has built a loyal fanbase while also going viral multiple times for its exaggerated twists and unconventional scenes.

From intense revenge arcs to dramatic transformations, the series has never shied away from pushing creative boundaries, often resulting in moments that trend online.

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

What’s different about Naagin 7?

The latest season features Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in the lead role. Interestingly, the show attempts to move beyond its traditional themes of love and revenge. According to the makers, Naagin 7 explores a narrative centered more on justice and self-discovery, offering a slight shift from its earlier storytelling approach.