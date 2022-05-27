18-year-old singer Sriya Lenka becomes first K-Pop star from India; details inside

Image credits: Instagram

Korea has gifted the world with great drama and music. The country has been stealing hearts worldwide with its quality content. Now there is some good news for our country. BTS is not coming to India, but we Indians can proudly say that we have a K-pop star of our own. You read it right.

Sriya Lenka has emerged as the winner of DR Music’s global auditions and is one of the six members of Blackswan, a Korean girl band.

Last year in December, Lenka, from Rourkela was selected to become a member of Blackswan, after its oldest member Hyeme left the band in November 2020.

In a YouTube audition event, Lenka and another participant, Gabriela Dalcin, were amongst 4,000 applicants for the role of the fifth and sixth members of the band.

Blackswan currently consists of Korean singer Go Young Heun, Belgium-based Senegalese singer-rapper-model Fatou Samba, Korean singer-dancer Kim Da Hye and Brazilian-Japanese singer Larissa Ayumi Cartes Sakata.

https://www.freepressjournal.in/viral/is-uefa-final-going-be-at-dadar-railway-station-swiggy-asks-about-uefa-final-but-accepts-wrong-answers-only

https://www.freepressjournal.in/viral/isaac-newton-said-every-action-has-an-equal-and-opposite-reaction-a-peacock-proves-the-principle