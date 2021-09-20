'11 awards and still colorless': Netizens rage as #EmmysSoWhite trends on Twitter

As Emmys presented its winners in a glitzy event on Sunday night, the 2021 event became the latest awards show to be chastised for its lack of diversity. Kenan Thompson and Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night Live”), Billy Porter and MJ Rodriguez (“Pose”), the late Michael K. Williams (“Lovecraft Country”), were all considered strong contenders, but they all ended up coming back empty handed. The nominations were led by 'Ted Lasso,' ('The Crown),' and 'The Handmaid's Tale.' The casts and even the even the creative teams for all of these shows are largely Caucasian.

Even the night's surprise champions, 'Mare of Easttown' and 'Hacks,' had white leads.

According to various reports, black artists even made up a large number of announcers, hostesses, and musical performers but none of the actors nominated, emerged victorious in their respective categories. Despite the fact that the show included a diverse group of presenters, including Bowen Yang, Taraji P. Henson, Kerry Washington , Ken Jeong, and the Native American cast of Reservation Dogs, the winners list was majorly white, which eventually led to the hashtag #EmmysSoWhite to trend on Twitter, again this year. Have a look at how enraged Twitter users are, ever since the winners list was declared:

Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 01:49 PM IST