Did Taylor Swift wear a 'lehenga' at the 2021 Brit Awards? See pics

The only previous recipients are Elton John (2014), David Bowie (2016) and Robbie Williams (2017).

The global icon award is given "in recognition of her immense impact on music across the world and incredible repertoire and achievements to date".

Read Taylor Swift’s full speech below:

"I want to thank my friends and family who know exactly who they are. Whose opinion of me never changed whether my stock was up or down. If there's one thing that I've learned, it's that you have to look around every day and take note of the people who have always believed in you and never stop appreciating them for it.

In a motivating speech to her fans, she said, "I need you to hear me when I say that there is no career path that comes free of negativity. If you're being met with resistance, that probably means that you're doing something new.

If you're experiencing turbulence or pressure, that probably means that you're rising and there might be times where you put your whole heart and soul into something and it is met with cynicism or scepticism You cannot let that crush you.

You have to let it fuel you because we live in a world where anyone has the right to say anything they want about you at any time. But just please remember that you have the right to prove them wrong.”

Taylor opted for a co-ord sequined strappy top and skirt, and shared stunning pictures on Instagram captioned as, “Spinning in my highest heels, luv.”