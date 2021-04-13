102 years since Jallianwala Bagh massacre; Indian politicians pay tribute to martyrs

On this day in 1919, the British troops had killed hundreds of people in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre as they fired indiscriminately on an unarmed gathering of thousands who had assembled in Jallianwala Bagh, Punjab amid nationwide protests against the Rowlatt Act which had extended wartime repressive measures.

PM Modi wrote, "Tributes to those martyred in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Their courage, heroism and sacrifice gives strength to every Indian."