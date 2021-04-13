102 years since Jallianwala Bagh massacre; Indian politicians pay tribute to martyrs

On this day in 1919, the British troops had killed hundreds of people in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre as they fired indiscriminately on an unarmed gathering of thousands who had assembled in Jallianwala Bagh, Punjab amid nationwide protests against the Rowlatt Act which had extended wartime repressive measures.
Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the victims of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre on Tuesday. He said that their courage, heroism and sacrifice gives strength to every Indian.
PM Modi wrote, "Tributes to those martyred in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Their courage, heroism and sacrifice gives strength to every Indian."
Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot wrote, "My humble tributes to the martyrs, who laid down their lives in #JallianwalaBagh this day in 1919. A grateful nation remains forever indebted to the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters for India's independence."
Union Minister of state for AYUSH & Defence, Shripad Naik wrote, "Remembering all those who lost their lives in Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Your sacrifice has lead us to independence that we are living today. #JallianwalaBaghMassacre"
Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, and Coal and Mines wrote, "Tributes to all the martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Their sacrifice has ever since inspired Indians and will continue to arouse nationalism in each citizen of the nation for generations. #JallianwalaBaghMassacre."
Here are other Indian politicians and personalities who paid tributes to the martyrs who lost their lives in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.
With inputs from PTI.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)