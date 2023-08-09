10-Year-Old US Girl Marries Boyfriend Before Passing Away Of Cancer; Their Love Story Will Melt Your Heart

10-Year-Old US Girl Marries Lover Before Passing Away Of Cancer |

A love story of two childhood sweethearts from the US has surfaced online and is melting hearts of people on social media. It suggested that a young boy exchanged rings and got married to a 10-year-old girl who was battling cancer. The marriage was probably a last wish that the cancer patient put forth before passing away, which their families turned into reality before she closed her eyes forever.

Identified as Emma Edwards and Daniel Marshall Christopher "DJ" Williams, the couple tied the knot in front of dear ones in a hearty celebration. The happy moment was dated only a few days before Emma, diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL), breathed her last. "Emma weds Daniel" took place on June 29, 12 days before the bride succumbed to the illness.

The celebration was reportedly termed a "mock wedding" where the girl married her childhood sweetheart. It was learned that the wedding was planned and executed in less than two days and was attended by nearly 100 well-wishers.

"Most kids want to go to Disneyland, but Emma wanted to get married, be a wife, and have three kids,” Emma's mother Alina was quoted as saying in reports. “It was so precious, and it came together so well. Her dad gets to say he gave her away. A friend of ours officiated, a friend read a verse from the Bible, and her best friend was maid of honor,” the 39-year-old parent added.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)