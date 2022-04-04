e-Paper Get App
Home / Viral / 10 year old Manipur girl attends school babysitting her sister in lap, Cabinet Minister Thongam Biswajit Singh reacts over viral photo

10 year old Manipur girl attends school babysitting her sister in lap, Cabinet Minister Thongam Biswajit Singh reacts over viral photo

Swarna Srikanth | Updated on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 11:29 AM IST

Manipur: A picture, now viral on the internet, shows a student in a classroom - not only taking notes but also babysitting her younger sister in lap.

Having come across the image, Cabinet Minister Thongam Biswajit Singh took to appreciate her dedication to study. He tweeted, "Her dedication for education is what left me amazed!"

The politician also brought to that the girl happens to be a 10-year-old who goes by the name Meiningsinliu Pamei. Her family belongs to Tamenglong, Manipur.

The reason of M. Pamei attending school along her young sibling is that her parents go out for farming leaving the little one with her.

In another tweet, the Cabinet Minister mentioned that he and his party workers have approached the family, and offered assistance.

Th. Biswajit Singh wrote, "As soon I noticed this news on social media, we trace her family & asked them to bring her Imphal. Spoke to her family that I will personally take care of her education till she graduates. Proud of her dedication!"

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 11:29 AM IST