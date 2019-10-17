Dabangg 3: Salman Khan And Sai Manjrekar At Ramesh Taurani's Diwali Bash 2019

Bollywood has started the pre-Diwali festivities and to keep the essence of festival alive producer Ramesh Taurani hosted a pre-Diwali bash in Mumbai. ‘Dabangg’ Salman Khan attended the party in a casual black shirt and dark blue denims. He was accompanied with his ‘Dabangg 3’ co-star Saiee Manjrekar. She wore a black lehenga with classic nude makeup. Stunner Shilpa Shetty arrived with hubby Raj Kundra for the party. Shilpa wore a stunning pink saree with a belt and a statement neckpiece while Raj wore white kurta pajama with red jacket. ‘Race 3’ actor Daisy Shah was also spotted in a pistachio coloured lehenga. Actor Saqib Saleem went traditional for the festivity.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)