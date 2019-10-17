Dabangg 3: Salman Khan And Sai Manjrekar At Ramesh Taurani's Diwali Bash 2019

Bollywood has started the pre-Diwali festivities and to keep the essence of festival alive producer Ramesh Taurani hosted a pre-Diwali bash in Mumbai. ‘Dabangg’ Salman Khan attended the party in a casual black shirt and dark blue denims. He was accompanied with his ‘Dabangg 3’ co-star Saiee Manjrekar. She wore a black lehenga with classic nude makeup. Stunner Shilpa Shetty arrived with hubby Raj Kundra for the party. Shilpa wore a stunning pink saree with a belt and a statement neckpiece while Raj wore white kurta pajama with red jacket. ‘Race 3’ actor Daisy Shah was also spotted in a pistachio coloured lehenga. Actor Saqib Saleem went traditional for the festivity.