'Young Scientists Should Link Innovation And Research With Nation Building': CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Pic

Varanasi, June 13: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called upon young scientists, researchers, and technology experts to connect innovation and research with nation building and public welfare. He said, "India possesses immense potential in the fields of science, agriculture, medicine, enterprise, Ayurveda, and traditional knowledge."

Addressing the inaugural session of the Seventh National Convention of Vijnana Bharati on Saturday, the Chief Minister stated, no research should remain confined to laboratories alone. Rather, its objective should be economic advancement, public welfare, and establishing India as a strong nation.

The Chief Minister informed, "He was pleased that the Seventh National Convention of Vijnana Bharati was being organized in Kashi, the sacred land of knowledge. More than 1,300 delegates have already registered for the convention."

He noted that Banaras Hindu University is the result of the vision and dedication of Mahamana Madan Mohan Malaviya, and that its establishment was aimed at restoring Kashi's ancient identity as a centre of knowledge and science.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that the integration of Indian knowledge traditions, modern science, research, and innovation would play a significant role in transforming India into a developed nation and providing it with a new identity on the global stage.

He added, "While the effective journey of modern science spans approximately 400 to 500 years, India has been a centre of knowledge, science, and innovation for thousands of years. Around 2,000 years ago, India's share in the global economy was 44 to 45 percent. Even during the difficult periods of foreign invasions, it remained at 24 to 25 percent. However, by the time of Independence, it had declined to 1.5 to 2 percent."

He said, "The Indian farmer was not merely a farmer but also an inventor and innovator. Traditional systems of natural farming, animal husbandry, and maintaining soil fertility reflected scientific thinking." Referring to the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita, he said that agriculture, cow protection, and commerce were interconnected pillars of the Indian economy. However, over time, excessive dependence on chemical fertilizers and pesticides distanced society from its original traditions.

CM Yogi further added by saying, "Indian traders did not merely engage in commerce but also played a vital role in connecting the nation. Similarly, Indian artisans were not merely craftsmen but entrepreneurs who took Indian products to global markets. The same model remains relevant today for self-reliance and sustainable development."

He referred to renowned scientist Jagadish Chandra Bose and said that his experiments demonstrated that plants possess sensitivity and consciousness. If a plant can perceive the effects of positive and negative behaviour, one can easily imagine the impact of negative thinking on society.

He further stated, "Foreign invaders, Leftist ideologies, and anti-India tendencies made sustained efforts over a long period to diminish India's knowledge traditions and cultural pride, causing society to become disconnected from its roots."

Sharing memories from his childhood, the Chief Minister said, his mother, in their village in Uttarakhand, encouraged children to grow vegetables in small plots of land. He emphasized that every aspect of the Indian way of life is connected with science. From the use of turmeric and spices in the kitchen to numerous traditions of daily life, a scientific approach is clearly visible. Referring to the Covid pandemic, he said that despite a population of 140 crore, India successfully confronted the pandemic. This, was the result of the natural immunity and traditional lifestyle of Indians.

He also referred to the traditional practice in villages of keeping livestock in agricultural fields from March to October, describing it as an excellent example of natural and cow-based farming. As this system weakened, the cost of cultivation increased, soil fertility was adversely affected, and the agricultural crisis deepened.

The Chief Minister stated, "After the formation of the government in 2017, Uttar Pradesh launched a campaign under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to revive traditional enterprises. Through the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme, artisans were connected with technology, design, packaging, and marketing. As a result, the state's exports increased from Rs 86 thousand crore to more than Rs 2 lakh crore. At present, 96 lakh MSME units are operating in the state, employing approximately 3 crore people, and the unemployment rate has fallen below 3 percent."

During his address, the Chief Minister also referred to Jivaka, the Ayurvedic scholar of Takshashila University. He narrated that after completing his education, Jivaka's guru instructed him to find a plant that did not possess medicinal properties. After a long search, Jivaka reported that he could not find any such plant. The Chief Minister said that this reflects the scientific outlook of the Indian knowledge tradition, which recognizes utility and research potential in every element of nature.

Addressing young scientists, the Chief Minister stated, "There are innumerable opportunities for research and innovation in agriculture, medicine, technology, MSMEs, enterprise, and various branches of science."

He suggested that Vijnana Bharati organize innovation exhibitions alongside every convention, conduct innovation competitions before the convention, and recognize outstanding researchers and innovators on the platform.

He further suggested establishing coordination with the Ministries of Science and Technology and other government departments so that researchers may be provided opportunities to present their innovations before relevant stakeholders.

On this occasion, Vijnana Bharati's All India Patron Officer Sunil Ambekar, National President Dr. Shekhar C. Mande, Banaras Hindu University Vice-Chancellor Professor Ajit Chaturvedi, IIT BHU Director Professor Amit Patra, and other distinguished dignitaries were present.