Yogi Highlights Law Order Transformation And Peaceful Festivals Across Uttar Pradesh

UP CM Yogi Adityanath |

Lucknow: While releasing the book 'Nav Nirman ke 9 Varsh', Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also highlighted significant improvements in the state’s security system. He said that Uttar Pradesh has now entered a new era in the field of law and order. Earlier, during festivals, there used to be an atmosphere of fear, tension, riots and curfews. However, now important festivals like Navratri and Ramzan are being celebrated together peacefully and harmoniously. Occasions like Alvida prayers and Eid are also being conducted smoothly, without any disturbance or disorder. This is the transformed Uttar Pradesh, where people are freely visiting religious places without fear and experiencing real security.

Chief Minister said, "This transformation is not limited to the environment alone, but is the result of the government’s intent, policies and continuous efforts. People are now visiting religious places even during New Year and other occasions, which reflects a strong sense of social trust and security. Today, there is no fear, tension, chaos or threat of riots in the state, this has been made possible due to strong law and order."

Referring to the situation before 2017, CM said that recruitment processes were not carried out properly earlier because government’s intent was not clear and the future of youth was compromised. However, in the past 9 years, this situation has completely changed. Government has provided more than 9 lakh government jobs, including over 2.19 lakh police recruitments. This is a major transformation that has strengthened the state’s security framework.

CM Yogi said that along with recruitment, training capacity has also been significantly increased. Recalling the early days of 2017, he mentioned that for 30,000 police recruits, there was training capacity for only 3,000. At that time, support from the central government was required, including the use of military, paramilitary and training centers of other states. However, now the situation has completely changed. In 2025, 60,244 recruited police personnel are being trained within the state itself. At least 20% of these recruits are women, which is a significant step towards women empowerment.

CM said that all newly recruited police personnel will complete their training and be deployed in the field immediately after Navratri, further strengthening the law and order system and boosting public confidence in security.

He also highlighted reforms aimed at bringing transparency to recruitment processes. Earlier, institutions like the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission faced serious allegations of corruption and delays. Now, these systems have been improved with transparent and time-bound processes.

Chief Minister said that extensive reforms have been undertaken to modernize and strengthen the police force. Several Forensic Science Labs (FSL), a State Forensic Institute and the Special Security Force (SSF) have been established. Previously neglected 34 companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) have been revived, significantly enhancing the state’s security capacity. For the first time, three women battalions have been formed in the PAC, named after brave women warriors Uda Devi Pasi, Jhalkari Bai and Avanti Bai Lodhi. Equestrian statues of these 'women warriors' are also being installed, symbolizing respect for women power and tradition.

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CM said that under police reforms, Commissionerate system has been implemented in seven districts, making law and order more effective in urban areas. Additionally, cyber police stations have been established in every district, along with cyber help desks in each police station to effectively tackle digital crimes. He added that State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has also been strengthened and modern technology is being widely adopted to improve crime control and monitoring systems.

Chief Minister concluded that the result of all these efforts is that today Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a strong model of law and order and security in the country, where public trust in the government and administration is continuously increasing.