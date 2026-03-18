Yogi Adityanath Drives Uttar Pradesh’s Rise As Major Textile And Industrial Hub

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | X @cmgmediagroups

Lucknow: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh is rapidly emerging as a major industrial and textile hub of the country. The mega textile park being developed in Lucknow under the Central Government’s ambitious Pradhan Mantri Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) scheme is set to give a new impetus to the state’s industrial growth.

Around 1,000 acres of land have already been acquired for the PM MITRA Park in Lucknow. Development work worth ₹990.71 crore for core and external infrastructure is currently in progress. This reflects the state government’s industry-friendly policies and swift decision-making capabilities.

The park will develop the entire textile value chain at one location, covering 'farm to fiber, fiber to fabric, and fabric to fashion.' This integration will reduce production costs and strengthen Uttar Pradesh’s position in global competition.

With proactive policies of the state government, the PM MITRA Park is becoming a major attraction for investors. Across the 7 parks in the country, investment interest worth ₹63,177 crore has already been received. Each park is expected to generate around 3 lakh direct and indirect employment opportunities, providing large-scale job prospects for the youth of Uttar Pradesh.

The Yogi government is placing special emphasis on providing world-class connectivity and facilities to the Lucknow PM MITRA Park.

A strong network of roads, power supply, water, and logistics will create a highly favorable environment for investors.

This project strengthens the vision of transforming Uttar Pradesh from a job-seeking state into a job-providing state. The PM MITRA Park will open new avenues in the textile sector and provide a strong foundation to the state’s economy.

As a mega project being developed in Lucknow, it marks a decisive step toward establishing Uttar Pradesh as a leading textile hub in the country, setting new benchmarks in investment, employment, and exports in the coming years.