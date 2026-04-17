Yogi Govt’s Self-Employment Push Transforms Youth Lives, Boosts Economy In Uttar Pradesh

UP CM Yogi Adityanath |

Lucknow: Beneficial schemes of Yogi government are helping the youth of Uttar Pradesh become self-reliant today. These schemes are strengthening the state’s economy by promoting self-employment. Turning this vision into reality, Bilal Hasan, a resident of Gadipura in Etawah district, has established his own business with the support of a government scheme.

Bilal Hasan said that after obtaining complete information through the District Industries Centre, he received a loan of ₹10 lakh under the ‘Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarojgar Yojana.’ With the financial assistance provided through the scheme, he started his own printing press and flex printing business. With financial support and government assistance, he successfully established his business and continues to expand it.

Through his enterprise, Bilal Hasan has not only become self-reliant but is now earning ₹50,000 to ₹60,000 per month. In addition, he has provided employment to five other people, strengthening their financial condition as well.

Under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath, the ‘Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarojgar Yojana’ in Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a strong initiative for educated unemployed youth. Through this scheme, youth are being provided easy loans and guidance to start their own businesses.

This is not only increasing employment opportunities but also enabling youth to become job providers themselves. Small industries are being established in both rural and urban areas, accelerating the state’s economic development.

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Under the ‘Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarojgar Yojana,’ loans of up to ₹25 lakh in the manufacturing sector and up to ₹10 lakh in the service sector are provided, along with subsidies based on the total project cost. Interested individuals can obtain complete information through the District Industries Centre and take advantage of the scheme to fulfill their dream of becoming entrepreneurs.