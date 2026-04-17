Yogi Government Pushes Scientific Policing As 500 Forensic Experts Undergo Statewide Training Program

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Lucknow: The use of technology and scientific investigation against criminals in Uttar Pradesh is set to become even more stringent. Under the directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, large-scale training of crime scene experts is underway at the Uttar Pradesh State Institute of Forensic Science (UPSIFS) to modernize policing and make it more result-oriented. Work is progressing rapidly on a plan to train 500 experts in five phases.

So far, 300 experts have already been trained, and the remaining two batches will complete their training soon.

The most significant feature of this initiative is that these trained officers will not keep the knowledge to themselves. Instead, they will return to their respective commissionerates and districts to train other police personnel.

In this way, these UPSIFS-trained experts will help build a strong statewide chain of forensic policing. Under the guidance of senior officers, they will organize workshops to train personnel from constables to inspectors in crime scene management, cyber forensics, digital evidence preservation, and the finer aspects of scientific investigation, leading to a significant improvement in the overall efficiency of the police force.

This initiative by UPSIFS is being seen as a milestone in strengthening the scientific basis of investigations.

During training, officers are being equipped not only with traditional investigative methods but also with modern techniques such as digital evidence preservation, cyber tracking, scientific sampling, and forensic analysis. This will ensure that every aspect of a crime scene can be accurately secured and analyzed as soon as officers arrive.

According to the institute’s founding director, Dr. G.K. Goswami, three batches of forensic experts have already been trained, equipping police personnel and officers with technical expertise.

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The fourth batch will begin on April 27, followed by the fifth phase, completing the training of all remaining experts.

These specialists will train officers across all commissionerates and 75 districts of the state.

With this strategy, the Yogi government aims to give a sharper edge to forensic-based policing in Uttar Pradesh.

The initiative is considered a significant step toward strengthening the state as a modern, technology-enabled region with a robust law and order system.