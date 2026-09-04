Yogi Govt’s Relief Machinery Remains Fully Active In Assisting Flood-Affected People, 17,544 Shifted To Safer Locations

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Pic

Lucknow: On the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, relief and rescue operations are continuing on a war footing amid the flood situation in Uttar Pradesh. According to the Uttar Pradesh Flood Relief Commissioner’s Office, floods affected 26 districts across the state on Thursday. Despite impacting nearly 3.53 lakh people, no human or livestock casualties have been reported so far due to the active response of the relief and rescue machinery. A total of 72,897 flood relief kits and more than 3.67 lakh lunch packets have been distributed among affected families.

Along with shifting affected people to safer locations, the administration is ensuring the availability of food, relief materials and healthcare facilities. So far, 17,544 people have been moved to safe locations. At present, 4,847 people are staying in flood relief shelters. A total of 1,312 flood shelters have been established across the state.

To ensure the effectiveness of relief and rescue operations, 1,634 flood outposts, 1,697 boats and motorboats, and 1,068 medical teams have been deployed. These arrangements are helping authorities maintain continuous monitoring and provide immediate assistance to those in need across affected areas.

The Yogi government’s relief campaign is focused on ensuring the timely delivery of food and essential supplies to affected families. So far, 72,897 flood relief food packets and 367,551 lunch packets have been distributed. In addition, more than 5,000 quintals of fodder have been supplied for livestock.

As part of health safety measures, more than 5.52 lakh chlorine tablets and over 1.87 lakh ORS packets have also been distributed. More than 45,000 animals have been affected by the floods; however, no livestock deaths have been reported so far. Similarly, there have been no reports of any human casualties.